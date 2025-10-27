/Gov. Gavin Newsom says will consider presidential run after 2026 midterm elections

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the most high-profile adversary of President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that he will consider whether to run for president after the 2026 midterm elections. In an exclusive interview, Newsom told CBS News Sunday Morning, “Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise. I’d be lying, And I’m, I can’t do that.” Newsom went on to explain that his focus right now is on the midterms and helping Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives, saying Trump’s presidency will “de facto end” if Democrats succeed in the 2026 midterms. Whichever party holds control of the House has subpoena and oversight powers over the Executive Branch. “Finally, you have rebalanced the system, coequal branch of government begins to assert itself, it appears again,” Newsom said. “If you have a Speaker Johnson, we may have a third term of President Trump, I really believe that.”

The California governor has become a fierce critic of Trump in the recent months and has been pushing back on the use of federal deployments and ICE raids in his state. Newsom’s social media team is also in the limelight since the governor started mocking Trump’s style of Truth Social posts, using AI-generated memes, random capitalisations and personal attacks on his social media pages.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The governor even launched “The Patriot Shop” in August with merchandise that mimics Trump’s red “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” branding. Advertisements for the shop also included a Bible with a “SOLD OUT” tag over it, alluding to the Trump’s “God Bless The USA Bibles.”

In March, Newsom launched his “This is Gavin Newsom,” podcast.

Newsom, whose term ends in January 2027 and cannot run again due to term limits, cautioned that any decision is years away.

Newsom said talk of him possibly running for president, after facing challenges throughout his life, including dyslexia, is a reminder to him that lives can go in surprising directions.

"I have no idea," Newsom said of whether he will decide to run. "The idea that a guy who got 960 on his SAT, that still struggles to read scripts, that was always in the back of the classroom, the idea that you would even throw that out is, in and of itself, extraordinary. Who the hell knows? I'm looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment. And that's the question for the American people."

On Saturday, former Vice President Kamala Harris told the BBC that she “possibly” will run for president again. Other Democrats being viewed as possible contenders in 2028 include Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. The names of former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are also in the mix.