/Election Commission to announce first phase of pan-India SIR in 10-15 states tomorrow

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the first phase of a pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in a press conference on Monday (October 27) evening, officials said. The briefing will be held at 4.15 pm and is likely to be headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In the first phase of SIR, the revision is likely to cover 10 to 15 states, primarily those where assembly elections are scheduled in 2026. The states likely to be covered initially are Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, along with a few others. The poll body has already held two conferences with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) to finalise the SIR rollout plan. The EC’s media invite did not mention the topic explicitly, but reports cited officials as confirming that the press conference would focus on the SIR schedule.

The exercise could begin on November 1, said sources cited by The Indian Express. Some states where local body elections are already going on, as the poll machinery is preoccupied or there are “peculiar circumstances” may be excluded for now

In West Bengal, polling booths may increase from 80,000 to 94,000

A senior official told news agency PTI that the EC may appoint volunteers to assist booth-level officers (BLOs) during the SIR in West Bengal. These volunteers, primarily government employees, will support polling stations with more than 1,200 voters.

The official added that due to a cap on the number of voters per booth, West Bengal may see an increase of around 14,000 polling booths, taking the total from 80,000 to roughly 94,000.

The Special Intensive Revision is a comprehensive exercise where electoral rolls are prepared afresh, requiring all registered voters to submit new enumeration forms. This differs from the Special Summary Revision (SSR), which is conducted annually or before elections and only updates voter names.

Due to the computerisation of electoral rolls, an intensive revision has not been carried out in about two decades across India. In Bihar, for example, the last SIR was conducted in 2003.

The voter roll revision exercise primarily aims to identify and remove illegal foreign migrants by verifying place of birth, a move that gains significance amid ongoing crackdowns on undocumented migrants in states, including those from Bangladesh and Myanmar.