/Trump seen holding Kennedy Center demolition image after court blocks name plan

President Donald Trump was seen holding a depiction referring to the demolition of Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, days after a federal judge blocked his board’s attempt to put his name on the building.

An AFP photographer captured the image on Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews. Trump was seen through the windows of Air Force One holding a placard with red text that read: “Kennedy Center DEMOLIS...” The rest of the word was hidden by the plane’s window frame.

Below the text was a large image showing a yellow construction vehicle removing rubble from a demolished building. The image drew attention after Trump repeatedly spoke about the possibility of tearing down the Kennedy Center.

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Trump holds demolition image

The photograph came shortly after Trump’s board at the Kennedy Center faced a legal setback over its plans to add his name to the building.

On September 15, US District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the Kennedy Center board could not put up a new sign carrying Trump’s name without approval from Congress. The ruling came after the board attempted to introduce a new sign despite an earlier court order.

The board, which Trump has filled with his supporters, had planned to install a sign stating that the building was “renovated and restored by President Donald J. Trump”.

Cooper said the plan violated his earlier order, which required Trump’s name to be removed from the outside of the Kennedy Center.

Kennedy Center faces closure

Meanwhile, fencing was put up around the Kennedy Center’s main building on Wednesday, a day after the Trump-aligned board voted to close most of the performing arts centre for repairs.

Trump has said the closure is needed to address safety issues. Congress has allocated $257 million for repairs at the centre.

However, Trump has also said the repairs would only move ahead if the board is allowed to proceed with plans to add his name to the building.

The latest developments come amid the continuing dispute over Trump’s effort to have his name added to the Kennedy Center, which was named after former US President John F. Kennedy.