/Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes: 5 Pak soldiers, 25 Afghan militants killed

At least five Pakistani soldiers and 25 militants were reported killed in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes on Sunday (Oct 26), as per the Islamabad military. This came amid the meeting of delegations from both countries in Istanbul to ease the tensions.

The Pak military claimed that the militants from the other side attempted to cross the border on Friday (Oct 24). Pakistan’s military media wing told news agency Reuters that the infiltrations raised doubts about “the intentions of the government in Afghanistan in regards to addressing the issue of terrorism emanating from its soil.”

What's happening?

A massive clash erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces at multiple border areas of the countries. Both sides claimed they had captured and destroyed border posts. The Taliban administration’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said at least 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed in “retaliatory” attacks on Saturday (October 11). This came two days after two blasts happened in Afghanistan. The tensions between the two nations are being called the worst border clashes in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani authorities claimed that their 23 soldiers were killed while the Islamabad forces killed 200 Taliban and affiliated “terrorists”. The Taliban government has accused Pakistan of being behind the bombings in Kabul and the southeastern province of Paktika two days ago. The Shehbaz Sharif government neither denied the allegations nor confirmed them.

How did it all start?

It all started around 10:30 pm on Saturday (October 11) when Taliban forces attacked the Pakistan border, which later converted into multiple firing at various locations in the border area. Pakistan named Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Bahram Chah, and Chitral as the locations where the clashes erupted. They all come under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province except Bahram Chah in Balochistan.

The Pakistani military on Sunday condemned what it called “the cowardly action”, saying it was aimed at destabilising the border to facilitate terrorism”.