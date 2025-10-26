The tragic bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool that claimed the lives of 20 passengers may have been caused by a drunk biker, according to a forensic report. The police earlier determined that the bike had met with an accident before the bus arrived. The police have now concluded that the accident was caused by drunk driving after testing the viscera sample of the rider.

In an official statement, District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil on Sunday revealed the new findings in the case from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) report. The findings confirmed that Shivashankar had consumed alcohol before the deadly accident. The police also found that the bike’s headlight was not working, which may have been another cause for the accident.

“The driver was inebriated and the headlight of the bike was not working. As a result of rash driving under the influence of alcohol, the bike met with an accident,” said K Praveen, DIG Kurnool, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Earlier findings suggested that the bike was lying on the road when the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus arrived. The bike then got stuck under the vehicle and was dragged for some hundred metres, resulting in a fire that trapped passengers in the bus.

The latest findings were based on statements of Yerriswami, who was riding pillion on the bike and escaped with minor injuries. The police also obtained CCTV footage from nearby locations to help in the investigation.

Yerriswami admitted that he and Shivashankar had consumed alcohol. Their bike hit a divider due to rash driving in an intoxicated state, which resulted in Shivashankar’s death on the spot. Reportedly, Yerriswami was dragging the biker’s body away from the road and was about to move the bike as well, but the bus ran over it in the meantime.