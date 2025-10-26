/'If JD Vance's wife was Muslim, he wouldn't have been US VP': Trump ally Laura Loomer

It all started when Hasan criticised Vance for mocking Mamdani on his emotional remarks about post-9/11 discrimination against Muslims in America.
In a war of words on social media with the former MSNBC presenter Mehdi Hassan, Donald Trump's ally Laura Loomer said that if JD Vance's wife were a Muslim woman, he would not have been the vice president of the United States. It all started when Hasan criticised Vance for mocking Mamdani on his emotional remarks about post-9/11 discrimination against Muslims in America.
Hassan slammed Vance and said that he is married to a "Brown woman" and still has such opinions about Brown people.
“Imagine being married to a Brown woman and having mixed-race kids and then publicly mocking other Brown people as they talk publicly and emotionally about their experience of racism. Vance is just a bad person," the journalist said in a post on X.
Zohran vs JD
New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamadani said in a clip that his aunt stopped taking the subway after 9/11 because she didn’t feel safe wearing a hijab.
“According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks," Vance responded on the clip on X.
Loomer vs Hasan
Replying to the journalist, Lommer said, “JD Vance’s wife isn’t a Muslim. If she was, he never would have been Vice President because MAGA isn’t going to ever support a Muslim being in the White House. Do you think Hindus and Muslims are the same? Usha Vance is an accomplished Hindu American. Our problem isn’t with brown people. It’s with Islam."