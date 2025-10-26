/'If JD Vance's wife was Muslim, he wouldn't have been US VP': Trump ally Laura Loomer

In a war of words on social media with the former MSNBC presenter Mehdi Hassan, Donald Trump's ally Laura Loomer said that if JD Vance's wife were a Muslim woman, he would not have been the vice president of the United States. It all started when Hasan criticised Vance for mocking Mamdani on his emotional remarks about post-9/11 discrimination against Muslims in America.

Hassan slammed Vance and said that he is married to a "Brown woman" and still has such opinions about Brown people.

“Imagine being married to a Brown woman and having mixed-race kids and then publicly mocking other Brown people as they talk publicly and emotionally about their experience of racism. Vance is just a bad person," the journalist said in a post on X.

Zohran vs JD

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamadani said in a clip that his aunt stopped taking the subway after 9/11 because she didn’t feel safe wearing a hijab.



“According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks," Vance responded on the clip on X.

Loomer vs Hasan