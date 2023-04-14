Germany urges China to call out aggressor 'Russia' on Ukraine war, Beijing toes neutral line

Days after French President Emmanuel Macron visited China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also dropped anchor in the capital city of Beijing. After a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, Baerbock urged Beijing to call out 'aggressor' Russia to stop the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"It is good that China has signalled its commitment to a solution but I have to say frankly that I wonder why the Chinese position so far does not include a call on the aggressor Russia to stop the war," said Baerbock.

Qin replied to Baerbock's statement by saying, "the only way to resolve the Ukraine crisis is to promote peace and talks".

"Territory is indivisible, and security is also indivisible. Without recognition of the security interests of a particular party, crises and conflicts are inevitable," added Qin.

Soon after Baerbock's meeting with Qin, the Chinese side issued a statement announcing that Defence Minister Li Shangfu will be embarking on a trip to Russia from Sunday.

Germany has been supplying arms to Ukraine throughout the war while there have been allegations that China has armed Russia. However, Beijing has time and again denied the claims saying it does not want to get involved in the war.

“Regarding the export of military items, China adopts a prudent and responsible attitude. China will not provide weapons to relevant parties of the conflict, and manage and control the exports of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations,” Qin said at a news conference alongside Baerbock.

China and its neutral stance

Notably, ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, China has established a "no-limits" friendship with Russia where it has refused to denounce Moscow's aggressiveness, all the while presenting itself as impartial.

When President Xi Jinping visited Russia last month, the Chinese side prepared a 12-point peace plan for ending the war. The paper reiterates Beijing's talking points for Ukraine. However, the Western world at the time stated that if Beijing's plan was followed, it will allow Putin to “freeze” the territorial gains in the country.

Russia-China denounce the Western world

The joint statement issued after the Xi-Putin summit took potshots at the Western countries by terming them as the 'confrontational bloc' which did not want the war to end.

“Russia reaffirmed that it was committed to restarting peace talks as soon as possible, and China expressed its approval,” read an excerpt from the joint statement.

“Settlement of the Ukraine crisis must respect the reasonable security concerns of every country and prevent the formation of confrontational blocs that add fuel to the flames,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)