Xi Jinping departs Russia after series of meetings with Vladimir Putin. Five key points

Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped his whirlwind tour of Russia on Thursday and departed for Beijing, reported Russian news agencies. Xi received a guard of honour at Moscow's Vnukovo airport as Russian and Chinese national anthems were played in the background.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday to meet his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin. The leaders attempted to strengthen bilateral relations while sending a message that the two powerful nations were not cowering down in face of threats issued by the western countries.

Targetting western bloc

The joint statement issued in the aftermath of the summit also took a shot at the western countries by terming them as the 'confrontational bloc' which did not want the war to end.

“Russia reaffirmed that it was committed to restarting peace talks as soon as possible, and China expressed its approval,” read an excerpt from the joint statement.

“Settlement of the Ukraine crisis must respect the reasonable security concerns of every country and prevent the formation of confrontational blocs that add fuel to the flames," it added.

China's peace plan for Ukraine

Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, China has established a "no-limits" friendship with Russia where it has refused to denounce Moscow's aggressiveness, all the while presenting itself as impartial.

However, prior to Xi's arrival in Russia, Beijing had prepared a 12-point peace plan for dealing with the war. The paper reiterates Beijing's talking points for Ukraine. However, the western world is wary that Beijing's plan will allow Putin to “freeze” its territorial gains in the country.

Putin's booster shot of confidence

Xi's visit assumes significance, particularly because it comes in the backdrop of Moscow engaged in a vicious fight on the eastern flank of Ukraine.

Facing severe economic sanctions and being isolated on the world stage, the visit by Xi may have come as a booster shot of confidence for Putin.

Increased bonhomie between Russia-China

The summit between the duo was marked by pomp as the exchanges suggested a growing bonhomie. During one of the meetings, Xi said he was convinced that the Russian people will be voting en masse for the Kremlin chief in next year's presidential election.

"I know Russia will hold a presidential election," said Xi in Mandarin. "Under your strong leadership, Russia has made great strides in its prosperous development. I am confident that the Russian people will continue to give you their firm support."

While Xi called Putin a 'dear friend', the latter jokingly said he was 'envious' of the progress made by Beijing in recent times.

"In recent years, China has made a tremendous leap forward in its development," Putin said. "It arouses genuine interest all over the world, and even we envy you a little."

Strengthening economic partnership

The two leaders also declared an enduring economic partnership under which more Russian energy will be brought to China while more Chinese enterprises will be welcomed in Moscow.

"The growth of China-Russia relations has not only brought tangible benefits to the people of our two countries, but also made important contributions to the development and progress of the world," said Xi.

(With inputs from agencies)