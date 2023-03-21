'Russian people will...': Xi Jinping predicts about 2024 Russian presidential election

Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday in Moscow and said he was convinced that the Russian people will be voting en masse for the Kremlin chief in next year's presidential election.

"I know Russia will hold a presidential election," said Xi in Mandarin. "Under your strong leadership, Russia has made great strides in its prosperous development. I am confident that the Russian people will continue to give you their firm support."

After Xi's statement was translated, Putin looked the Chinese leader in the eye and gave a brief yet genuine smile. While Xi called Putin a 'dear friend', the latter jokingly said he was 'envious' of the progress made by Beijing in recent times.

"In recent years, China has made a tremendous leap forward in its development," Putin said. "It arouses genuine interest all over the world, and even we envy you a little."

Meanwhile, some experts suggested that Xi's endorsement meant that Putin was running for the presidential post in 2024.

However, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman came out with a statement and said Xi did not specifically indicate that Putin would participate in next year's election.

Notably, Putin has been the longest-serving leader of Russia since Josef Stalin. He ascended to power after Boris Yeltsin resigned in 1999.

Monday's meeting between the two powerful leaders was the first since September last year when they met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, China has established a "no-limits" friendship with Russia where it has refused to denounce Moscow's aggressiveness, all the while presenting itself as impartial. Beijing maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any nation should be respected.

(With inputs from agencies)