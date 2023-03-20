China calls ICC to avoid 'double standards' after Putin's arrest warrant

China appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday to avoid what it termed as "double standards" and respect the immunity of heads of state, after an arrest warrant was issued by the tribunal for Russian President Vladimir Putin on charges of committing war crimes.

The court should "uphold an objective and impartial stance" and "respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law", said foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a press briefing.

Wang also appealed to the court to "avoid politicisation and double standards", emphasising the fact the Ukraine conflict can be resolved only through "dialogue and negotiation".

China is not among the signatories of the Rome Statute which is a United Nations treaty that governs the court.

On Friday, the International Criminal Court announced that it is issuing an arrest warrant against Putin who is accused of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

The orders were dismissed by Moscow as "void", and with Russia not a party to the ICC it is unclear if or how Putin could ever be extradited to face the charge.

The warrant was issued by ICC just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia, an official trip that the Chinese premier described as a "journey of friendship, co-operation and peace".

Xi landed in Moscow on Monday where he will be holding a meeting with Putin and signing an accord before he departs for Beijing on Wednesday.

"The two sides will practice genuine multilateralism, promote democracy in international relations, build a multipolar world, improve global governance and contribute to world development and progress," Wang said at the press briefing on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

