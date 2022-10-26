Germany set to legalise cannabis for recreational use, says health minister

Germany is all set to legalise the consumption and distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes, according to health minister Karl Lauterbach. It was one of the major promises made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the election campaign and the process has started to make it a reality.

Lauterbach presented a paper on Wednesday that contained the details of the proposed legislation and the ways that the legalisation will be controlled. According to Reuters, the legislation states that any individual will be able to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis – but only for recreational use.

The legislation also includes an entire chapter about the cultivation of cannabis which will decide the production and distribution of the product. While no major restrictions are currently planned for the consumers, a consumption tax is expected to be introduced in the near future on every purchase.

The paper will now be presented in front of the European Commission for assessment. If it is passed by the commission, the legislation can officially be adopted following a parliamentary vote.

The decision to legalise cannabis was taken by the German government last year and if passed, Germany can become the second nation after Malta to take the step. According to a survey taken in 2021, the decision can also boost the economy by around $4.7 billion thanks to the consumption tax alone.

While the announcement was welcomed by a majority of the general public, there were some politicians who expressed their concern regarding the health risks that cannabis can cause.

"Consumption entails significant and sometimes irreversible health and social risks - and any form of trivialization is completely irresponsible," Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek said.