The leaders of the G7 countries are gathering for the summit in the lakeside French resort of Evian-les-Bains this week. The 52nd edition will begin on June 15 for three days, with discussions on trade, global economic stability, artificial intelligence, and critical mineral security expected to be the highlights. Several informal "sideline" bilateral meetings are also on the cards and are drawing unprecedented attention. Here are the most-watched bilateral meetings of the G7 Summit.

G7 Member nations - Who all are attending?



Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US and the European Union are the main member countries. France has also invited India, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Ukraine, and the UAE as "outreach partner countries". This means Volodymyr Zelensky would also be present alongside US President Donald Trump. Are the two scheduled to meet?

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Donald Trump vs Narendra Modi bilateral



This is the biggest bilateral to watch out for at the G7 Summit, as American President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi sit face-to-face for the first time this year. It will take place on the last day of the summit, on June 17. The last time they met was in February 2025, in Washington. Trade, tariffs, and tech alliances are expected to dominate their talks. Modi has presented India as a "vital bridge between Western G7 nations and developing economies", stating the country will "voice the aspirations of the Global South" at the G7.

Donald Trump vs Emmanuel Macron bilateral



The American President will also sit down for a chat with the French President. Macron is striving to return the G7 to its "original spirit", and wants to make it a forum for direct, candid dialogue where macroeconomic imbalances can be addressed with ease. France wants to strengthen multilateral cooperation and address the world's most pressing geopolitical, financial and energy security challenges in a coordinated manner. However, Trump's dislike for traditional multilateral frameworks is well known, as he continues to push for bilateral trade agreements. Their meeting will be a test for Macron and how far he is able to take his points with Trump.

US and Middle East - Qatar, UAE bilateral



Trump is confirmed to meet the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. The ongoing Middle East tensions will dominate these meetings, as they have shaken the global energy markets. Regional security, stabilising the global oil supply chain, and securing maritime trade routes will be the key discussion points.

Canada vs European leaders bilateral



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been advocating for "middle powers" to "act together". At Davos, he said, "In a world of great power rivalry, the countries in between have a choice – compete with each other for favour, or to combine to create a third path with impact...if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu." He is likely to use the G7 Summit to rally the so-called middle powers against a world where only two to three countries are the supposed superpowers. While there is no official definition of "middle powers", these countries are those that sit below those with a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, while still exerting influence on global politics.

No Zelensky-Trump bilateral meeting at G7



France has invited Zelensky to the G7 Summit, but the Ukrainian president is not slated to meet the American president. White House officials confirmed that Donald Trump will participate in a broader G7 working session with Zelensky, but there would be no private bilateral meeting.

