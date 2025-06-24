/Macron, Modi meet in France: 13 major deals signed including defence, UPI | WION Decodes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France has placed India at the centre of high-level global diplomacy, with the G7 Summit set to become the main stage for discussions on security, trade, technology, energy stability and the concerns of the Global South.

Modi began his France leg in Nice, where he held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron before leaving for Slovakia. He will return to France to attend the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16 and 17. The visit is being watched closely because India has once again been invited to the G7 as an outreach partner, showing New Delhi’s growing role in shaping global conversations.

Modi’s agenda at G7 Summit

Add WION as a Preferred Source

At the G7 forum, Modi’s agenda is expected to focus on India’s economic rise, technology partnerships, energy security, resilient supply chains and the voice of developing nations.

India has repeatedly said that global institutions must give greater space to the Global South. At a time when wars, sanctions, trade disputes and energy shocks are hurting poorer economies the most, New Delhi is expected to argue for a more balanced world order.

Trump-Modi meet on the cards

The spotlight is firmly on Modi’s much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.



The meeting comes at a sensitive time, as New Delhi has reacted sharply to the killing of Indian seamen by the US Navy in the troubled waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports, Trump is expected to discuss plans with allies regarding the future of the Strait and efforts to stabilise the region.

India-France bilateral talks

Before heading to the G7 venue, Modi’s Nice visit produced major bilateral gains with France. India and France unveiled 13 major outcomes after the talks between Modi and Macron, spanning across defence, space, technology, innovation and clean energy.

India-France Innovation Roadmap

One of the biggest outcomes was the adoption of the India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030. This roadmap aims to strengthen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, start-ups, research and innovation ecosystems.

Both sides also agreed to create a Joint India-France AI Working Group to support cooperation in AI governance, research, capacity building and industry links.

Aeronautics centre in Kanpur

Another major outcome was the announcement of a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics and Allied Sectors in Kanpur.

This is expected to support aviation, aerospace manufacturing and maintenance capabilities in India.

UPI at French airports

India’s digital reach also expanded during the visit, with UPI set to extend its footprint to Paris Airport and Nice. This will make payments easier for Indian tourists, students, business travellers and the Indian diaspora in France.

The two countries also agreed to incubate 10 more Indian start-ups at Station F in France, one of Europe’s leading start-up hubs. This gives Indian firms access to investors, mentors and international markets.

Education and research

In education and research, the two sides announced a Centre of Digital Sciences and an ICCR India Chair on “AI, Innovation and Culture” at Université Paris-Saclay. Health cooperation also received a boost through a pilot project between the Indian Council of Medical Research and France’s Health Data Hub.

Deepening trade ties

Trade was another major focus. India and France agreed to create a high-level annual mechanism to help double bilateral trade over the next five years. They also launched an Economic Security Dialogue covering critical minerals, semiconductors, technology, energy and cybersecurity.

Defence and space ties

Defence and space ties saw fresh movement too. A General Security Agreement was concluded for the exchange and protection of classified information. ISRO and France’s CNES also signed a letter of intent on microgravity research and human space exploration.