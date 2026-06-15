/G7 protest shakes Geneva as peaceful carnival spirals into violent clashes

An anti-G7 protest in Geneva began in a festive, carnival-like atmosphere on Sunday before descending into violence, leading to property damage and police firing tear gas at masked youths. Organised by the "No-G7" umbrella coalition, the demonstration in the Swiss city protested the Group of Seven summit held in nearby Evian, France. The day started peacefully in a park overlooking Lake Geneva, where participants sought shade, caught up with friends, and prepared placards with slogans like "G7 = racket. Make anti-imperialism great again". Demonstrators expressed positive spirits, with one attendee noting it showed the left was still alive, and a 65-year-old retiree stating an urgent need to protest against the "assassins of humanity."

As the march followed a long loop through the northern half of the city, several bands played brass instruments and Latin rhythms while people chanted and danced. Geneva police estimated around 20,000 people attended, noting the vast majority were well-behaved. However, many shop fronts along the route were boarded up and sprayed with graffiti, and approximately 600 masked, hooded "Black Bloc" hardcore demonstrators dressed in black joined the crowd.

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Violence erupted along the route. A Tesla car was set on fire, firecrackers were thrown at riot police squads drafted from across Switzerland, and demonstrators lit flares. The march halted as the Geneva offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers came under sustained attack; metal shutters were ripped off, glass windows were battered, and a barricade was used to target security cameras. Police responded with tear gas, sending people fleeing into private gardens and side alleys to rinse their eyes.

Further along, stickers welcoming refugees were placed on street signs, but glass panels surrounding a UNHCR memorial for fallen staff were damaged and sprayed with graffiti. The front doors of the International Telecommunication Union were also smashed.