/G7 Summit 2026 | From climate finance to energy security: What to expect as leaders meet in France

The G7 Summit in Evian is scheduled on June 15-16. As world leaders meet in amid escalating geopolitical tensions, climate will be a crucial topic that will be discussed. Climate change was not mentioned as headline priority under France's presidency, climate-related issues remain embedded across discussions on energy security, economic resilience, development finance and adaptation.

France has framed its presidency around reducing global economic imbalances, strengthening partnerships with developing countries and securing critical supply chains. The French presidency has emphasised resilience as a core theme, including strengthening disaster preparedness, climate-resilient infrastructure, insurance coverage for natural disasters and early warning systems. Discussions are also expected to address adaptation finance and ocean protection initiatives.

While climate will remain embed in various ways in the G7 Summit, analysts do not expect major climate commitments. Climate change is not only a contentious issue between developed and developing nation, but also a sensitive issue at a time when US President Donald Trump says that he does not believe in climate change.

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Why climate finance remains a key issue

While developing countries argue that wealthy nations have not delivered sufficient funding to help them transition to clean energy and adapt to climate impacts, discussions are expected to focus on improving access to affordable capital, reforming development finance systems and expanding public-private financing mechanisms. France's G7 presidency has repeatedly highlighted the need to move beyond traditional aid models toward "mutually beneficial partnerships" that mobilise larger pools of investment for development and climate goals.

Energy security may take centre stage

The G7 meet also comes at a time when Iran and the US war has disrupted the flow of energy from Strait of Hormuz. This renewed concerns about global energy security is likely to be discussed in G7 Summit. The rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence, data centres and electrification is placing additional pressure on energy systems. According to the French presidency and the International Energy Agency, discussions in Evian are expected to focus on electricity security, resilient energy infrastructure, critical minerals and diversifying supply chains. Rather than increasing dependence on fossil fuels, many G7 members are expected to push for accelerated investment in clean energy technologies, power grids and electrification. Another aspect that will be in focus on climate-vulnerable countries, particularly Small Island Developing States and low-income nations. They have repeatedly called for greater support to prepare for extreme weather events and rising climate risks.

Why India matters in the discussion