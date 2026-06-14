/Modi-Trump meet: Will G7 pave the way for an India-US trade breakthrough?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to meet during the G7 Summit in France on June 17. A senior White House official has confirmed the talks between the two leaders, adding that trade will be a key agenda item of the discussions. This comes amid trade talks between the nations. The meeting also comes amid US strikes on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in recent days.

“We know that Prime Minister Modi is ​quite ambitious about the role he sees for India, the importance of the US-India relationship,” the official told reporters. “We think a ​potential trade deal is part of that.” He added that Trade Representative Jamieson ​Greer will also travel to India the week after the G7 leaders' summit for further discussions on the trade deal.

Trump would insist on reaching “a very good deal,” the official said, adding: “We ⁠think a very good deal is possible. I don’t think we’ll close that deal at the G7.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The much-anticipated 52nd Group of Seven or G7 Summit is set to begin next week in France, where world leaders will hold dialogue to strengthen multilateral cooperation and discuss the world’s most pressing issues. The summit will be held on 15-17 June 2026 in Évian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, marking the second time the location has hosted the group.

Relates between New Delhi and Washington soured after Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Indian goods, citing India’s Russian oil purchases. The relations became more tense after the US president claimed credit for a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan during the brief military conflict last year. India has consistently denied any US role, stressing that the truce was reached following a bilateral agreement.

However, the trade talks have since shown progress with India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal saying last week that the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement could be concluded by mid-July.

US strikes on ships carrying Indians

In recent days, the ties between the two countries came another strain after the US strikes on three commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members off the Oman coast. Within a few days, three tankers have been attacked by the American forces in the Gulf. Three Indian sailors have lost their lives in the attack on Palau-flagged MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman. In response to the incident, New Delhi summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks two times.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the phone on Saturday (Jun 13) and conveyed India’s “strong protest” over American military strikes on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman that resulted in the deaths of three Indian mariners.