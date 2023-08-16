'If women were to vanish...': Fox News host under fire for sexist remarks

Fox News' top host, Greg Gutfeld, came under fire after he launched a sexist remark on-air saying that many of the problems in the world would be solved only if women were to vanish from planet Earth.

The channel's resident jester, who was hosting Monday's edition of the chat show “The Five”, made a series of such comments during a discussion on a looting incident.

The discussion was around an incident that took place on Monday (Aug 14) when a 'mob of criminals' attempted a robbery stealing merchandise worth more than $300,000 from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center.

To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall it is a loss of feeling safe. The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution.



As the video shared by the police on their official social media handle X, formerly known as Twitter, was played on the show showing the robbery, Gutfeld made a comment on how women are soft on crime and also effectually blamed the entire gender community for alleged policies that would aid in preventing such crimes.

“What would happen if all the women took a ladies' week off and they went to Venus … How many of these problems would still exist?” he said.

He then said that if women went away, some new problems would surely arise but crimes like “smash and grabs” and “rampant recidivism” would “disappear".

Greg Gutfled asks "how many of these problems would still exist" if all women just went away for a week, insisting that violent crime would be solved if women just let men handle it. pic.twitter.com/p8QF3aWRJe — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 14, 2023 ×

He, during the discussion, also admitted that his comments would be offensive, and would not go well with Jeanine Pirro, a tough-on-crime co-host of “The Five”, who used to work as a prosecutor and served as a New York state judge previously.

“I know this is offensive to the judge because she thinks like a dude,” Gutfeld jokingly remarked.

Gutfeld then concluded his rant, stating, “What I’m saying is that we have gotten so soft and it is because we have decided that discipline and punishment is wrong.”

Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment by CNN on Tuesday.

As per reports, Gutfeld has previously also been under attack and has received backlash on social media for making several such comments during his tenure at Fox News.

Last month, the White House condemned Fox News over comments made by Gutfeld over the holocaust terming the remarks as a “horrid, dangerous, and extreme lie” that “insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils” committed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.

(With inputs from agencies)



