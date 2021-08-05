'Everything that is too woke goes bad': Trump lashes out at US women's soccer Olympic team

Former US President Donald Trump believes if someone is "too woke", one tends to lose. His belief came into public light after the US soccer team missed winning gold at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn't woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze. Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has," the infamous former president said.

Trump was upset about the miss of the gold medal of the US women's soccer team. He motivated his supports to boo the US women team as he believes their miss of the medal was simply because the players were bust being too "woke".

He also falsely suggested that the women team refused to stand for the national anthem played during the tournament.

After the game, the double goalscorer Megan Rapinoe was appreciated for her contribution to the game, and this was being celebrated as a win for the LGBTQ community. However, Trump refused to acknowledge the good performance and instead claimed that Rapinoe had played badly.

"The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!," Trump said.

"They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again," he added aggressively.

His comment on Rapinoe has come after the sports star had openly criticised the former president while he was in office. She had also refused to visit the White House till he was the main occupant there — something that Trump had largely criticised.