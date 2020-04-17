COVID-19: China's deaths far higher than the US, says Trump

After China increased the coronavirus death toll in Wuhan earlier, US President Trump said that "it is far higher than that and far higher than the US, not even close!"

China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the U.S., not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020 ×

Chinese officials had added 1,290 deaths to the death toll in Wuhan which was until recently the epicenter of COVID-19.

The US president hit out at New York governor asserting that Governor Cuomo should spent more time “doing” and less time “complaining”.

Governor Cuomo should spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining”. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020 ×

"Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of ventilators that you should have had," the President lashed out at the New York governor.

"We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks," Trump told the New York governor on Twitter, adding,"your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!"

"Cuomo ridiculously wanted 40 thousand ventilators. We gave him a small fraction of that number, and it was plenty. State should have had them in stockpile!, the President added.