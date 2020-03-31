Coronavirus pandemic: Outrage in UK, after images show dustbins piled with hoarded food

Amid the coronavirus panic in the United Kingdom, a row of outrage was sparked after images started surfacing in the internet showing food being thrown away which appears to have been stockpiled after panic shopping and now is out of date.

The images showed dustbins piled high with food including, vegetables, fruits, bread, unopened packs of non-veg products, etc.

The images have sparked a sharp response from social media as they slammed the buyers as "disgraceful".

"To all the people in this great city of ours in Derby, if you have gone out & panic bought like a lot of you have & stacked up your houses with unnecessary items you don’t normally buy or you have bought in more food than you need, then you need to take a good look @ yourself," wrote Ajit Singh Atwal on Twitter.

Another user also lashed out saying, "WTF is wrong with people of this country.???!!"

The UK is reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.

Official data on Monday showed 1,408 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) had died so far and there were 22,141 positive cases.

Britain initially took a modest approach to contain the spread of the disease compared with European countries such as Italy.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed stringent controls after projections showed a quarter of a million people could die. Johnson has since become the first leader of a major power to announce a positive test result for coronavirus.