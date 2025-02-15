The West Midlands Police re-released a mugshot of Farishta Jami, a 36-year-old convicted terrorist after she complained that the original photo didn't show her wearing a niqab.

Jami was found guilty of terrorism offences for planning to join the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Initially, the Police released an image showing her full face and hair – but then published a second that showed only her eyes beneath a navy blue niqab.

Jami faces “considerable distress” because of photograph

Matthew Brook KC, Jami’s barrister, told Leicester Crown Court on Friday that she had experienced “considerable distress” because of the photograph showing her full face.

Farishta Jami, a mother of four who had intended for her children to become martyrs for the Islamic State, was described in court as a devout and observant Muslim.

“Reports of the verdicts yesterday used an image of my client, released by the police, in which her head wasn’t covered,” Mr Brook said.

“This has caused her some considerable distress and the police are going to release a different image. We would request that is used instead.”

‘Extremist propaganda’

Justice Cheema-Grubb emphasised the importance of a well-supported sentence in such a serious case. She noted that Farishta Jami's online communications suggested a strong commitment to extremism, radical views, and a desire to influence others. However, the judge acknowledged that she lacked current information on Jami's mindset.

“The online communications give every indication of a woman firmly committed to the cause and in possession of extremist propaganda, espousing radical views and intent on influencing others. However, I have no evidence of her current mindset,” she said.

The force released the second image showing Jami in a niqab, even though she had sat through the three-week trial in a hijab that showed her face.

Michelle Heeley KC, prosecuting, told the court that Jami made plans to take her family to Afghanistan to fight for the Islamic State in Khorasan (ISK). The court heard she had saved £1,200 ($1511.40) to fund the flights and also shared extremist material on social media.

