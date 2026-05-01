/Convicted ex-Harvard scientist, Charles Lieber, now leads China's brain-computer interface lab in Shenzhen

An American scientist convicted in the United States for lying about financial ties to China has resurfaced in Shenzhen, where he is now leading advanced research in brain-computer interfaces, a field seen as both medically transformative and strategically sensitive. Charles Lieber, 67, previously a Harvard University professor, was convicted in 2021 of making false statements to US authorities regarding payments linked to Chinese institutions, as well as tax-related offenses. He served a short prison term, followed by house arrest, and was fined.

Now based in Shenzhen, Lieber is overseeing a state-backed research initiative focused on embedding electronics into the human brain. The project operates under China’s growing push in neurotechnology and artificial intelligence. “I arrived on April 28, 2025, with a dream and not much more, maybe a couple of bags of clothes,” Lieber said at a Shenzhen conference. “Personally, my own goals are to make Shenzhen a world leader.”

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The lab, known as i-BRAIN under the Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research and Translation (SMART), is part of a broader ecosystem funded by billions in government investment. It is designed to accelerate research in neural interfaces, which can potentially restore movement in paralyzed patients but also raise military concerns. Analysts say that similar technologies have been studied for defense purposes, including potential applications in enhancing cognitive performance and battlefield awareness. One former US intelligence official said, “China has weaponized against us our own openness and our own efforts for innovation.”

The facility reportedly provides Lieber access to advanced semiconductor equipment and large-scale primate research infrastructure, resources far more extensive than those available in US university labs. Researchers say primate testing is often essential before human trials in brain-computer interface development. “With so many hassles with non-human primate research here, to have somebody give you all this support, access to technology, a concentrated center, a national initiative, those are things that are very attractive,” neuroscientist John Donoghue was quoted as saying.