/At least 6 injured after stabbing at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington

At least five people were stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, triggering a massive emergency response and sending multiple victims to nearby hospitals. Tacoma police said four students were transported for medical treatment, along with a school security guard who is also hospitalised. A suspect was taken to the hospital as well, authorities confirmed. Officials have not released information about the suspect’s identity or the condition of those injured. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the attack. Police and first responders quickly secured the campus while students and staff were placed under lockdown, FOX 13 reported. The investigation remains ongoing, with further updates expected as authorities gather more details.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, at least five people were injured and transported to nearby hospitals following the incident. Healthcare provider MultiCare Health System, which operates Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Tacoma General Hospital, confirmed to KING 5 that it is currently receiving and treating patients from the scene. “In class, we hear, ‘This is a lockdown,’ and everybody’s like, ‘What is going on?’ And then all of a sudden I see the video airdropped to my friend’s phone, and we see the whole video happen — the whole fight and stuff — and it was just crazy. It was so bad that there was blood everywhere. And then I heard that, basically, the person who had the knife was — I don’t even know. They said it was some older kid who had already been to jail and stuff, so they came in with a knife. They only fought because over a puff,” a student was quoted as saying to FOX 13 Seattle reporter.