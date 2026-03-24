/Ghalibaf mocks US blockade claims, cites vast borders; says 'Good luck blockading Iran'

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the idea of effectively blockading Iran, highlighting the country’s vast land and maritime borders in a post on X. “If you build two walls, one from NYC to the West Coast and another from LA to the East Coast, the total length will be 7,755 km, which is still about 1,000 km short of Iran’s total borders,” Ghalibaf wrote. “Good luck blockading a country with those borders,” he added. In a postscript aimed at US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, he wrote, “P.S. For Pete Hegseth: 1 km = 0.62 mi.”

Earlier, Ghalibaf also emphasised Iran’s strategic position in the Strait of Hormuz, saying that control of the passage would ensure a future without US presence in the region. “Today, by managing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will provide itself and its neighbors with the precious blessing of a future free from American presence and interference,” Ghalibaf says in a post on X marking ‘Persian Gulf’ day. Meanwhile, during a Senate hearing, US lawmakers raised concerns about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and their economic impact. Hegseth responded that the blockade means ‘we control the straits’.

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Trump administration pushes global coalition to secure Strait of Hormuz

The Trump administration is urging foreign governments to join a new international coalition to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as the ongoing conflict continues to disrupt the vital shipping route. The initiative, called the “Maritime Freedom Construct,” seeks to coordinate diplomatic action, align sanctions policies, and improve intelligence sharing to secure safe passage through the strait. The waterway has become a central flashpoint in tensions between the United States and Iran, with both sides maintaining competing security measures.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that the United States can manage the situation independently while also criticizing European allies for not contributing enough. At the same time, global fuel prices have surged due to continued instability in the region. A US State Department cable sent to diplomatic posts this week instructs officials to promote the coalition and seek partner participation by Friday. The cable, reviewed by CNN, also directs diplomats not to engage with US adversaries, including Russia, China, Belarus, and Cuba. The Wall Street Journal first reported details of the directive. According to the cable, the coalition will be coordinated by the State Department and the Pentagon through US Central Command. “The MFC will take steps to ensure safe passage, including providing real-time information, safety guidance, and coordination to ensure vessels can transit these waters securely,” the cable said.

It added that countries are encouraged to participate at varying levels depending on their capabilities. “Contributions may include diplomatic coordination, information sharing, sanctions enforcement, naval presence, or other forms of support,” the cable said. “We welcome all levels of engagement and do not expect your country to shift naval assets or resources away from existing maritime constructs.”