Chinese Embassy in Australia reacts to diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics: 'Mountains can't stop the river'

After Australia announced the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Chinese Embassy in Australia issued a statement saying that 'mountains can not stop the river from flowing into the sea'. In the statement, the embassy blamed Australia for the current predicament of China-Australia relations, stating that the onus lies "squarely on the Australian side".

Wishing the Australian athletes "excellent performance" for the Winter Olympics, the embassy said that they believe athletes will witness a streamlined and safe Olympics in China.

"Australia's success at the Beijing Winter Olympics depends on the performance of Australian athletes, not on the attendance of Australian officials, and the political posturing by some Australian Politicians" a part of the statement read.

On Wednesday (December 8), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined the United States in the diplomatic boycott of the event, which might worsen the already bitter bilateral relations between the two nations.

While making the announcement, Morrison cited reported human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region and also mentioned Australia's struggles to re-establish diplomatic channels with China.

"Australia will not step back from the strong position we've had standing up for Australia's interests, and obviously it is of no surprise that we wouldn't be sending Australian officials to those Games," he said.

In the statement, the embassy stated that China once again urges the Australian side to take practical measures to create favourable conditions for improving bilateral relations.

Responding to the latest update, China accused Australia of "political posturing and selfish games". Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin slammed Australia for "blindly following" the US in announcing a boycott, adding that "whether they come or not, nobody cares."