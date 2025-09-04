/China has stolen data on all Americans? Salt Typhoon cyberattacks are a goldmine for Beijing's intelligence agencies, claims report

Years of cyberattacks, specifically a major campaign called Salt Typhoon, may have given Chinese intelligence agencies data on practically all Americans, according to a New York Times report. These attacks, which have been ongoing for years, targeted more than 80 countries and infiltrated major telecommunications companies, allowing China to track the US and other countries, according to the report that cited American intelligence sources and officials. The hackers reportedly targeted President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance during their campaign days, as well as Democratic politicians.

Chinese hacking of Americans is not new, but…

China has been hacking American power grids and companies to steal sensitive data and intellectual property for years. But the Salt Typhoon hack is considered the most ambitious and extensive from China yet, the NYT report claimed, citing officials who said it reflected China’s cyber capabilities rivalling those of the US and its allies.

The Salt Typhoon attack: A coordinated, years-long penetration

The report described the Salt Typhoon attack as a coordinated, years-long assault that penetrated telecommunications, government, transportation, lodging, and military sector networks worldwide. British and American officials labelled it “unrestrained” and “indiscriminate.” The US, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain condemned the Chinese government’s role.

The report quoted Cynthia Kaiser, former FBI cyber division official, as saying, “I can’t imagine any American was spared given the breadth of the campaign.”

Were all Americans’ data collected deliberately by Chinese hackers?

As per the NYT report, it is not clear if ordinary Americans’ data was specifically targeted or collected accidentally.

But the Salt Typhoon cyber offensive covered a broader scope than past Chinese hacks, which focused narrowly on security personnel or sensitive government workers.

A new era of cyberattacks: Sophisticated, patient, and persistent

According to the report, Salt Typhoon represents Chinese cyber operations that deeply infiltrate global infrastructure in a systematic and consistent way. It quoted Jennifer Ewbank, former CIA deputy director for digital innovation, as saying that “Salt Typhoon marks a new chapter” compared to a decade ago when Chinese hacks used rudimentary techniques.

From China tech firms to intel agencies: Who is behind China’s hacking of Americans?

Reports have indicated that at least three China-based technology companies have been linked to the hacks, working for Chinese military and intelligence agencies since at least 2019.

The aim of the hacks was to identify and track their targets’ communications and movements around the world, including those of Trump and other leaders.

At least six US telecom companies were breached in Chinese hacks

At least six US telecommunications companies were infiltrated by the hackers, who exploited old network vulnerabilities.

The hackers also entered the networks of lodging and transportation companies.

Companies like Marriott, health insurers, and the US Office of Personnel Management have been targeted by the hackers. In 2021, the Biden administration accused China of breaching Microsoft email systems. Russia has also conducted state-sponsored hacks. Western countries’ responses to Salt Typhoon remain unclear.

According to Senator Mark Warner, top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, the hackers could “listen in on telephone conversations and read unencrypted text messages.”

Why would Chinese hackers need data from all Americans?

The strategy could be to collect vast data sets over years for eventual exploitation, the NYT report cited cybersecurity expert Jamie MacColl as saying. “If you’re a cyber power, then it makes sense you would want to compromise the global communications network.”

Salt Typhoon is more than a one-off intelligence success for China, according to Anne Neuberger, a Biden administration cybersecurity official. It “reflected a deeper, troubling reality” of China positioning “to dominate the digital battle space.”

