/Hacking threat? Tech giant Google issues global Gmail alert after hackers target security team

Tech giant Google is facing an unusual ultimatum from a hacker collective that has demanded the firing of two of its cybersecurity leaders—Austin Larsen and Charles Carmakal—or risk a major data leak. The group, calling itself Scattered LapSus Hunters, claims ties to several well-known cybercrime outfits, including Scattered Spider, LapSus, and ShinyHunters. In a post, the hackers alleged that Google’s Threat Intelligence Group has been probing their networks, prompting their demand that the company remove the two executives.

The threat comes shortly after Google confirmed that ShinyHunters had accessed data from Salesforce, a third-party service provider. While Google said there was no breach of its internal databases or consumer Gmail accounts, the attackers appear to be leveraging the incident for pressure. In response, Google issued a global security alert to its 2.5 billion Gmail users, urging them to reset passwords as a precaution. The breach did not expose passwords or private Gmail data, but it did include business contact information, which hackers are now exploiting in phishing and “vishing” (voice phishing) schemes.

