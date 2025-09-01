/How ChatGPT helped recover a $200,000 Lamborghini Huracan stolen two years ago

A stolen Lamborghini Huracan EVO has been recovered in the United States with the unexpected help of artificial intelligence. The supercar, worth over $200,000, belonged to Andrew Garcia from Orange County, California.

According to US local media reports, the car was stolen in December 2023 as part of a rental scam where thieves used false documents to re-register luxury vehicles and sell them on the black market.

For almost two years, Garcia had no leads. Then, in August 2025, he received an Instagram message from a stranger who claimed to have seen the vehicle. The person shared photos and said they found Garcia’s business card inside the car.

How ChatGPT Analysed the Clues

Instead of calling the police immediately, Garcia decided to test an unusual approach. He uploaded the images to ChatGPT, asking it to ignore the Lamborghini itself and instead study the background details such as blurred vehicles, street signs and vegetation.

ChatGPT analysed the photos and suggested possible regions. Garcia combined this with Google’s geolocation tools, narrowing the search to Denver, Colorado.

Once Garcia had enough evidence, he contacted Denver police. Officers checked the vehicle’s VIN and confirmed its identity. The car was soon returned to its owner.

Denver police said this case shows how consumer AI tools can support traditional investigations, although they stressed that official reporting remains vital.

