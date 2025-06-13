Not the first time: How Israel hit Iran nuclear sites in past with air attacks, hacking, sabotage | Timeline

Israel attacked several nuclear facilities of Iran on Friday (June 13), including Natanz, Khorramabad, Kermanshah and Hamadan in a bid to disrupt the Islamic Republic's nuclear enrichment programme. The attacks also reportedly killed Iran's top military officials, including IRGC chief Hossein Salami and top commander Mohammad Bagheri, as well as nuclear scientists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the Natanz strike as targeting the “heart” of Iran’s nuclear programme, while stressing that the Operation Rising Lion is set to continue.



But this is not the first time that Israel has directly or indirectly targeted Iran's nuclear programme, which the Jewish nation considers an existential threat.

Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities at least 12 times



Between 2007 and 2025, Israel has targeted nuclear sites of Iran at least 12 times.



These included cyberattacks known as Stuxnet, Stars, Duqu and Flame, physical sabotage through blasts in sites like Natanz, drone attacks on Karaj and airstrikes on Parchin and Natanz.

The attacks helped delay Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme by months to years, though it could not be stopped.

Iran has hardened its facilities both physically and in terms of cybersecurity.



The Fordow facility, buried deep underground, is one of the most difficult to reach. The US has refused to provide bunker-busting bombs to Israel, thus limiting its capacity to strike such facilities.



Due to the covert and secretive nature of these operations, the exact number of attacks couldn't be ascertained.



But there have been at least 12 documented attacks in the 2007-2025 period.

Here is a timeline of Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities:

2007 cyberattack

Israel is thought to have conducted the first of its cyberattacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in 2007.



Specific details are not fully available on this attack, but it is supposed to have involved malware targeting nuclear facilities of Iran.



Stuxnet malware attack of 2009 to 2010

Perhaps the most famous cyberattack on Iran's nuclear programme is the Stuxnet malware attack. The malware was reportedly developed by the US and Israel and targetted Iran's key nuclear enrichment centre in Natanz. The malware was launched through a USB drive. It caused damages to more than 1,000 centrifuges. Stuxnet attack is believed to have delayed Iran's nuclear programme by up to two years, having affected 30,000 computers across 14 facilities, including Bushehr.

Stars Virus attack of 2011

Iran’s cyber defence agency discovered the Stars virus in April, 2011. The virus was reportedly designed to infiltrate and damage nuclear facilities. Iran alleged the involvement of Israel and the US in this attack, though it is not fully ascertained.

Duqu virus of 2011

In November 2011, Iran identified the Duqu virus, which is a Stuxnet derivative. The virus was intended to gather data for future cyberattacks on nuclear facilities.



Cyber experts link it to Israel, though there is no definitive confirmation on this.

Flame virus of 2012

In May 2012, a virus known as the Flame hit Iranian government computers, including nuclear-related systems. The virus was intended to steal data. Iran blamed both Israel and the US for the virus attack. Though there's no definite confirmation, Israeli Vice Prime Minister Moshe Yaalon had hinted at his country's involvement in the virus.



Blast at Natanz facility in 2020

On July 2, 2020, an explosion damages a centrifuge production factory at the Natanz nuclear facility. The blast reportedly set back Iran’s ability to produce advanced IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges. Though Israel was accused of planting a bomb, there was no official confirmation on this.

Cyberattack of 2021 on Natanz

On April 11, 2021, the Natanz electricity grid was disrupted in a cyberattack, soon after new centrifuges were activated at the Iranian facility. Media reports at the time had hinted at the involvement of Israeli spy agency Mossad, even as Iran called it a terrorist attack.

2021 Drone attack on Karaj

On June 23, 2021, an Israeli quadcopter drone that was operated from within Iran hit a centrifuge manufacturing facility at Karaj. The roof of the facility was damaged and a possible fire was reported. Iran accused Israel of conducting the attack.

Cyberattacks of 2024

Following an alleged cyberattacks by Iranian hackers on an Israeli nuclear facility in March 2024, Iran faced a massive cyberattack.



The 12 October 2024 cyber strike targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, government installations, fuel distribution, and other infrastructure. The attacks followed Iran’s missile barrage on Israel, amid its ongoing Gaza war against Hamas.

Air strike on Parchin in 2024



On 26 October 2024, Israel conducted airstrikes on the Taleghan 2 complex in Parchin, destroying equipment used for nuclear weapons research. Targets of the attack included explosives design for uranium cores. The strike was part of a broader Israeli military operation. It hit Iran’s covert nuclear activities, hampering their progress.