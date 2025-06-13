/Breaking | Iran state TV reports blast at uranium enrichment site | Israel strikes Iran

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 10:21 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 10:21 IST
Videos Jun 13, 2025, 10:21 IST

A new blast has been reported at the key uranium enrichment site in Iran’s central region, according to Iranian state TV.

