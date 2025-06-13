/Trump was aware of Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities: Report

In a significant development, US President Trump was aware of the strikes beforehand, claimed American media outlet Fox News.

In a post on X, Jennifer Griffin, Chief National Security Correspondent for Fox News said, “President Trump was aware of the strikes beforehand. There were no surprises, but the US was NOT involved militarily and hopes Iran will return to the negotiating table.”

US President Donald Trump said, “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back.” (A reference to some of the Iranian leaders who were killed tonight by Israel.) Pres Trump has spoken to PM Netanyahu several times in recent days. The Trump Administration reached out to at least one key Middle Eastern ally to acknowledge that the strike was going to happen but that the US was not involved in the strikes and the goal is still to get Iran back to the negotiating table."

“The President is looking to see if there is retaliation, CENTCOM is on high alert, The US will defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates. He said I hope they get back to the negotiating table. The US has replenished Iron Dome missiles in recent weeks, according to administration officials. US officials confirm a number of top Iranian leaders are dead after the strikes. Again, the US military was not involved in any way in these strikes, but clearly the administration knew about the Israeli plans in advance and was not surprised.”

Notably, The United States still hopes to hold talks Sunday with Iran, even after Israel launched a massive attack on the Islamic republic, a US official said. "We still intend to have talks Sunday," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, After Israel launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, Iranian supreme leader Khamenei has vowed ‘harsh punishment’ for Israel after Friday's attack killed several Iranian top commanders and scientists.



"The Zionist regime at dawn today extended its vile and bloody hand to commit a crime in our dear country and revealed its evil nature more than ever by striking residential centers," Khamenei said in a statement to the Iranian people.

"The regime must expect harsh punishment. The powerful hand of the Islamic Republic's armed forces will not let it go, God willing," he added.