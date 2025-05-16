The statement did not mention which senior US officials have been targeted so far, but said that "many" of the targets of the scheme are “current or former senior US federal or state government officials and their contacts.”
It still remains unclear what is the goal behind the attempt made by hackers. Such AI tools have now made it quite easy for scammers to impersonate people about anyone.
Once they hack into their email or social media accounts, they can take over the target's identity.
The FBI alerted that members of the public should be skeptical of unsolicited content featuring public officials.