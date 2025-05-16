Published: May 16, 2025, 12:45 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 12:45 IST

As AI taking over almost everything, now hackers have been impersonating senior US officials through AI-generated voice messages to break into the online accounts of current and former US officials.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned the government officials to stay alert, expressing concerns over the potential ripple effect.

The FBI, however, has not identified the hackers yet. The hackers have been sending texts and voice messages to their targets, including federal and state officials, since April.

They try to build a rapport with them, the bureau’s public advisory read.

The FBI is concerned, saying that access to government or personal accounts could be used to target other government officials or their associates and contacts.

“Contact information acquired through social engineering schemes could also be used to impersonate contacts to elicit information or funds,” the FBI said.

The statement did not mention which senior US officials have been targeted so far, but said that "many" of the targets of the scheme are “current or former senior US federal or state government officials and their contacts.”

It still remains unclear what is the goal behind the attempt made by hackers. Such AI tools have now made it quite easy for scammers to impersonate people about anyone.

Once they hack into their email or social media accounts, they can take over the target's identity.

The FBI alerted that members of the public should be skeptical of unsolicited content featuring public officials.