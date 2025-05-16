Published: May 16, 2025, 03:15 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 03:15 IST

Story highlights World | Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, has landed into trouble after a post that is being alleged a threat to the US President Donald Trump.

Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, has landed into trouble after a post that is being alleged a threat to the US President Donald Trump. The Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service are now investigating Comey for allegedly calling out to assassinate the sitting US president.

Comey posted a picture on the social media platform Instagram in which a bunch of she shells were sued to make the number "8647".

Now, here comes the suspicious part. The number "86", as per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, can informally mean "to get rid of". And the number "47" refers to the 47th president of America - Donald Trump.

The post quickly gained momentum online with Trump allies accusing Comey of targeting Trump and calling out for his assassination.

The US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took to the social media platform X and said, "Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of

@POTUS Trump."

"DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately," she added.





Taylor Budowich, a White House deputy chief of staff, accused Comey of putting out “what can clearly be interpreted as a hit on the sitting president of the United States.”

“This is deeply concerning to all of us and is being taken seriously,” Budowich wrote on X.

The current FBI Director, Kash Patel said on X, "We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support."

