Published: May 16, 2025, 02:36 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 02:36 IST

Belgian judicial authorities said they are investigating former and current NATO staff and have arrested one suspect over possible irregularities in awarding contracts for NATO military equipment.

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Wednesday that, as part of an investigation into membership of a criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering, police arrested and questioned two suspects in Belgium on Monday. One remains in custody, while the other has been released.



The arrests were made as part of criminal investigations in Belgium, with offshoots to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Spain, and in the Netherlands - coordinated by the EU agency for criminal justice cooperation Eurojust.

The investigations focus on possible irregularities in awarding NATO contracts to defence contractors for equipment such as ammunition and drones, notably the possible passing-on of confidential information by employees of the Luxembourg-based NATO Support & Procurement Agency (NSPA) to defence contractors.