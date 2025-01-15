China has stepped up political and military efforts to back its claims that democratically governed Taiwan is a part of Chinese territory. Beijing's move includes military drills, cyber hacking, and espionage. As part of its warfare strategy. China is working to build its special landing barge, and its new class of amphibious barges has sparked fears that an attack on Taiwan may be coming soon. Watch this report for more details!
Taiwan Reports 'Significant Rise' In Suspected Chinese Espionage |
