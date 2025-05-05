A Pakistani hacker group calling itself the ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’ on Monday (May 05) claimed responsibility for hacking into Indian defence-related websites, raising cybersecurity concerns as tensions with Pakistan escalate following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The group alleges it has accessed sensitive data from the Indian Military Engineering Services, the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), and other websites linked to Indian defence operations.

Defence Institute denies hacking claims

The management of the Manohar Parrikar Institute strongly denied its website was breached. News agency ANI quoted officials from the institute as saying no such hacking had occurred.

Defence PSU website defaced

The hacker group also reportedly tried to deface the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a public sector unit under the Ministry of Defence. Officials said the site displayed images of the Pakistani flag and Al Khalid tank before it was taken offline for inspection.

Cybersecurity teams have since launched an audit of the site to evaluate any possible damage and secure it against future threats.

Broader cyber campaign targets defence websites

This incident is not isolated. Hackers with suspected links to Pakistan have attempted to target a range of Indian defence and public service sites in recent weeks.

Websites belonging to Army Public Schools in Jammu were previously targeted by groups like ‘Cyber Group HOAX1337’ and ‘National Cyber Crew’, who posted offensive messages related to the Pahalgam victims.

Other affected websites included a healthcare portal for ex-servicemen, the Army Institute of Hotel Management, and a site for Indian Air Force veterans.

Indian Army thwarts earlier hacking attempts

Officials said Indian cyber defence teams have successfully repelled previous attacks, including one by a group named ‘IOK Hacker’, which tried to break into various Army platforms such as the Army Welfare Housing Organisation and the IAF placement portal. Indian military cyber units managed to block these intrusions before any damage was done.

Authorities have confirmed that hacking attempts continue to target vulnerable platforms used by military families, veterans, and even children. Investigations are ongoing, and agencies remain on high alert.