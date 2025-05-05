In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, police in Moradabad have identified 22 Pakistani women living in the district on long-term visas who have together given birth to 95 children in India. Though the women are still Pakistani citizens, all of their children hold Indian nationality by birth.

Authorities say the women arrived in India over the past few decades, mostly after marrying Indian men. Two of them came as recently as four years ago, while others have lived in the region for much longer.

Children are Indian citizens, but mothers still hold Pakistani passports

Police investigations revealed that many of these children are now adults, with some already married and raising families of their own. Around 35 per cent of the women are now grandmothers. Including their children and grandchildren, these families now make up a population of over 500 people in the district.

The women, while remaining foreign nationals, hold Indian ration and Aadhaar cards. These allow them access to welfare schemes, though none have been granted Indian citizenship yet. All 22 women have reportedly applied for citizenship and continue to live in the country on valid long-term visas.

No deportations yet, but security checks continue

Moradabad’s Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said police are compiling full details of all Pakistani-origin families in the district. “Comprehensive data collection is underway. Information is being compiled on all Pakistani-origin families in the area, including the status of their visa applications, ration card usage, family sizes and overseas connections,” he stated.

Authorities are also tracing the employment of the 95 Indian-born children and checking for any active ties with relatives in Pakistan. So far, no deportation orders have been issued against the women or their family members. However, their legal and visa status remains under review due to national security concerns.

India halts all Pakistan ties after Pahalgam terror attack

India has cut all diplomatic engagement with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. It also cancelled all categories of visas for Pakistani nationals, triggering heightened scrutiny of foreign residents, especially those with Pakistani links. This move led to a broader security audit across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, where Moradabad is located.

