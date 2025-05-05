Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced strong condemnation over the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 05). The assault, which took place on April 22, claimed 26 lives.

Putin offered his condolences to the victims and pledged Russia’s support in India’s fight against terrorism. "President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Putin's call comes amid Pakistani suggestion for foreign probe

The timing of the Russian president’s call is important, as it comes just after Pakistan’s defence minister called for international involvement in investigating the attack.

In an interview with Russian state media RIA Novosti, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif suggested that Russia, China, or even Western nations could set up a team to determine whether India’s claims about Pakistan’s involvement are true. "Let an international team find out," Asif said, adding that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also supports such a probe.

Asif denied any Pakistani link to the terror strike and said, “These are just statements, empty statements and nothing more.”

Modi invites Putin to India for annual summit

Beyond the Pahalgam attack, the two leaders discussed broader cooperation between India and Russia. According to Jaiswal, they “reiterated their commitment” to deepening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Putin ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9 and invited him to attend the Annual Summit in India later this year. The Russian leader accepted the invitation.

