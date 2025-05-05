After India cut the water flow through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River to Pakistan, Rawalpindi declared a critical water shortage as the authorities declared an emergency. Pakistan's Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) released a report saying that the Rawal Dam's reserves have water to make the city survive only for up to three months. This comes after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

Pakistan’s Irrigation Department has said that the water inflow at Head Marala on the Chenab River has plummeted from 87,000 cusecs to just 10,800 cusecs in the past 24 hours, Pakistani news agency Samaa reported.

Meanwhile, India is also planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, India Today reported. Any sort of disruption to the flow from Kishanganga would likely to make the situation more difficult for Pakistan, Samaa claimed.

The Baglihar Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two nations with Pakistan having sought World Bank arbitration in the past.

As per Samaa, WASA Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf has revealed that the daily water demand in Rawalpindi has reached over 50 million gallons, but Pakistan only has 30 million gallons, creating a significant daily deficit of 20 million gallons.

Internet reaction

After India's decision on Chenab water, social media flooded (once again) with satire on Pakistan.

"Good news for Sohni & Mahiwal! Sohni can now cross the Chenab River on foot without worrying about her pitcher to meet Mahiwal. No risk of drowning today! Mahiwal won't need to jump in the river to save Sohni," one wrote on the social media platform X.

