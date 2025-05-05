Pakistan test-fires another surface-to-surface missile; FATAH has a range of 120 km, says the military. The missile was fired as part of the ongoing exercise INDUS. This is the second such drill that was conducted since Saturday, May 3).

Advertisment

These military exercises come over a fortnight after a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 lives. Lashar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), had taken responsibility. Later, in a U-turn move, they disassociated themselves, hinting that their social media was 'hacked'.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media and public relations wing of Pakistan Armed Forces, in a statement mentioned, "The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy."

Also read: Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Security forces bust terror hideout in Poonch, recover 5 IEDs, radio sets

Advertisment

"The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of Pakistan Army, as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations," it further added.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Chief of Army Staff called the launch successful and expressed 'complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan.'

Also read: Pakistan can’t fight a war for more than 96 hours as it shipped its major artillery to Ukraine: Report

Advertisment

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said the country was prepared "for national defence" after the military conducted a second missile test since a fresh stand-off with India.

"The successful training launch clearly shows that Pakistan's defence is in strong hands," the prime minister said in a statement, adding that he was satisfied with the army's "full preparedness for national defence".