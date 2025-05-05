Pakistan’s military is reportedly grappling with a severe shortage of artillery ammunition, leaving its warfighting capabilities limited to just four days, said news agency ANI, citing sources.

Advertisment

Reports further indicate that the country’s reserves could sustain only 96 hours of high-intensity conflict, significantly impairing its ability to counter any large-scale offensive by India.

Arms exports and manufacturing gaps

The crisis is partly attributed to Pakistan’s recent arms exports to Ukraine. This includes large consignments of 155mm artillery shells. These exports resulted in leaving critical systems, such as the M109 howitzers and BM-21 rocket launchers, without adequate ammunition. The primary supplier of the Pakistani army, The Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), has struggled to replenish stockpiles due to outdated infrastructure and a surge in global demand, according to ANI.

Advertisment

Also Read:Indo-Pak standoff: Pakistan drops Bollywood beats from FM amid rising tensions

Strategic readiness and economic strain

It is a known fact that Pakistan’s military doctrine heavily relies on rapid mobilisation and firepower to neutralise India’s numerical superiority. However, with declining stockpiles, its ability to execute strategies like these is under question. Sources also suggest that the matter was earlier discussed during the Special Corps Commanders Conference on May 2, 2025, where top military leadership reportedly expressed extreme concern.

Advertisment

Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis only adds to the already greave challenge and concern. Soaring inflation, burden of foreign debt, and declining forex reserves have forced the military to cut back on essentials such as rations, fuel, and even military exercises. Scheduled war games have been postponed indefinitely, highlighting the broader impact of the economic downturn on defence readiness. Yet, the country continues to provoke with continues firing at the LoC, leaving the LoC in boil.

Also Read: Rafale-M vs Rafale-C: Key differences between India’s naval and air force jets

Former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had earlier acknowledged these limitations, stating Pakistan lacked both the military and economic capacity for a prolonged war with India. The reports further suggest that Pak has begun constructing ammunition depots near the Indo-Pak border in anticipation of conflict escalation.

Tensions between the two neighbours have remained high since the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Pakistan’s defences appear increasingly vulnerable.