Rafale-M vs Rafale-C: Key differences between India’s naval and air force jets

Rafale-M

India and France on Monday signed a Rs 63,000 crore government-to-government deal for 26 Rafale Marine (Rafale-M) fighter jets for the Indian Navy. This is to be the first export order of the naval variant of the French fighter jet and is separate from the 36 Rafale jets already inducted into the Indian Air Force between 2019 and 2022.