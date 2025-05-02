In the latest fallout following the deadly Pahalgam attack, Pakistan has taken a strong cultural stance by banning Indian music from airing on its FM radio stations. The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) announced this move, calling it immediate and nationwide.

This cultural freeze comes amid escalating diplomatic and trade tensions between the two countries. India had earlier banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels including major media networks like Samaa TV, ARY News, and Dawn News, citing the dissemination of provocative content. Instagram accounts of several popular Pakistani celebrities, such as Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir, have also been restricted in India.

The decision to mute Indian songs was praised by Pakistan’s Information Minister, Atta Tarar, who called it a “patriotic” step.

Artists speak as tensions rise

Meanwhile, at times when Pakistani leaders are making statements threatening India with 'nuclear weapons', several artists Mahira Khan, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Bollywood film Raees, expressed her condolences and said, “When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us… May we choose humanity, always.”

Earlier, Hania Aamir, whose Instagram account is no longer accessible in India, was falsely linked to a viral post. Issuing clarification, Hania expressed solidarity with the victims of the attack. “Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy—not politicisation,” she said, urging restraint from assigning blame without proof.

Trade and airspace cutoffs add to strain

In the wake of this horrific Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the live of 26 innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government announced severe measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari border, and a downgrade in diplomatic relations. As a retaliatory step, Pakistan also halted trade with India—even through third-party countries—and shut its airspace to Indian airliners.