Hania Aamir responds to the viral ‘fake’ statement on Pahalgam Terror attack: ‘Pain deserves empathy not…’

Advertisment

Days after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir that left 26 dead and several injured, several Pakistani artistes' Instagram accounts have been banned in India. The move comes amid escalated tension between India and Pakistan. Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s account too is now inaccessible in India.

Amid the new move from the Indian authorities, a statement went viral which was "falsely" attributed to her.

The viral post claimed that Hania Aamir has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision of restricting their Instagram accounts. However, the actress has now reportedly shared a long post on her Instagram Stories, clarifying that the post is "fake" and she hasn't made any such comment.

Advertisment

What Hania Aamir said

Hania Aamir began the note with these words, "Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe".

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir speaks out on verbal abuse by US event organizers: 'Was called names, told to get out'

Advertisment

Hania added, "That being said, this is a deeply sensitive and emotional time. My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy-not politicisation. In times like these, it's easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice, and healing".

#Banned! Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani Celebrities’ Instagram accounts blocked in India after Pahalgam attack

"To my beloved supporters, your love means everything to me. I kindly ask everyone to check the truth before sharing and to approach these difficult times with kindness and clarity. Let us honor those impacted by choosing empathy, truth, and togetherness. I remain committed to spreading positivity and respect in all that I do. With sincere condolences and hope for peace," she concluded.

While the Instagram story is not visible to Indian fans, her statement has been shared widely on X by several fan accounts. Here, take a look:

Hania Aamir/Amir on instagram issued a public statement over fake statements that are being posted on social media platforms using her name/pretending to be her! pic.twitter.com/F04d9yXvwS — resplay era 🤸🏻‍♀️ (@rayainalif) May 1, 2025

Not just Hania, but social media accounts of stars like Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Momina Mustehsan, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly have also been blocked in India.

Soon after the terror attack, Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback film Abir Gulaal was banned from an India release.



Abir Gulaal Movie: Fawad Khan’s upcoming movie will NOT be releasing in India, states sources