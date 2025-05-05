JK Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir for the 11th consecutive day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
The killing of 26 people in India's Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22)—the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century—has triggered widespread public outrage across the world's most populous country. In the aftermath, New Delhi has accused Islamabad, its regional rival, of supporting "cross-border terrorism".
The horrific attack, which targeted Hindus and other non-Muslims, has further soured relations between India and Pakistan and has triggered a series of diplomatic measures, including the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty.
India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
India has decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir".
Apart from this, the central government also announced several diplomatic measures: closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the high commissions on both sides.
May 05, 2025 12:49 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh is meeting PM Modi Sources
According to source, Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
May 05, 2025 12:38 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Indian Defence Minister thanks Japan for standing by India
#WATCH | Delhi: At the India-Japan Defence Ministerial Meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says "...I would like to thank the government of Japan for their strong expression of solidarity with India in wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. I take this opportunity to… pic.twitter.com/dhv8bke80l— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025
May 05, 2025 12:32 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: 'Our party is with the government': West Bengal CM
#WATCH | Howrah: On #PahalgamTerroristAttack, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says "We have clearly said that our party is with the government on the issues of internal and external security. We are not doing divide and rule here." pic.twitter.com/hbDowNCCEf— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025
May 05, 2025 11:45 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: "Congress leaders working against country with a tool kit," claims BJP's Tarun Chugh
"Congress' character is really worrisome, shameful, unreasonable, especially at a time when tensions are high in India. Whether it is Siddaramaiah thinking, Tariq Karra or Charanjeet Singh Channi and now Ajay Rai, continuously Congress leaders are doing work against the country with a toolkit," Chugh told ANI in Delhi.
May 05, 2025 11:31 IST
May 05, 2025 11:09 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Shehzad Poonawalla fires huge bombshell on Ajay Rai's 'nimbu-mirchi' statementBJP leader and national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai when he invited controversy by showcasing a Rafale toy plane with lemon and chillies. "Speaking like Pakistan's PR agent," Poonawalla said.
May 05, 2025 11:04 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Ajay Rai mocks government after Pahalgam attack
Ajay Rai mocks BJP government after the Pahalgam attack, says, "When will nimbu-mirchi be removed from Rafale?"
May 05, 2025 11:00 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain slams Arshad Madani for his remarks on Indus Waters Treaty
BJP leader and national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain slammed Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani for his recent statement on the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty.
-
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Security forces bust terror hideout in Poonch, recover 5 IEDs, radio sets
In a joint operation carried out on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Police and Army's Romeo Force busted a suspected terror hideout in the Surankot village of Poonch, recovering 5 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), multiple radio sets, wires and binoculars and blankets, ANI reported.
May 05, 2025 09:33 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: A 30-minute blackout rehearsal conducted at Ferozepur Cantonment
A 30-minute rehearsal for the blackout was conducted in the entire Ferozpur Cantonment area on Sunday amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
"The blackout was from 9 PM to 9:30 PM. As per the orders of the senior officers, the lights were fully switched off. If any vehicle was found with its light turned on, it was turned off...Police are fully alert. Deployment has been made at all intersections," said Gurjant Singh, SHO, Ferozepur Cantt Police Station.
May 05, 2025 09:20 IST
May 05, 2025 09:19 IST
