The killing of 26 people in India's Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22)—the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century—has triggered widespread public outrage across the world's most populous country. In the aftermath, New Delhi has accused Islamabad, its regional rival, of supporting "cross-border terrorism".

The horrific attack, which targeted Hindus and other non-Muslims, has further soured relations between India and Pakistan and has triggered a series of diplomatic measures, including the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty.

India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan

India has decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir".

Apart from this, the central government also announced several diplomatic measures: closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the high commissions on both sides.

