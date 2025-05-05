Amid growing tensions with Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed several Indian states to begin emergency preparedness drills, according to official sources.

These mock drills are meant to strengthen civil defence capabilities and ensure quick responses in case of any hostile action and will be conducted on Wednesday (May 07). As per the MHA's plan, key steps will include:

Operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens

Training of civilians, students, etc , on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

Provision of crash blackout measures

Provision for early camouflaging of vital plants/installations

Updation of evacuation plan & its rehearsal

This comes in light of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians and has been linked to Pakistan-backed terrorist groups.

India and Pakistan escalate diplomatic and military responses

Since the Pahalgam attack, relations between India and Pakistan have sharply deteriorated. Both countries have taken tit-for-tat measures, including:

Withdrawing diplomats

Closing ports and airspace access

Suspending the Indus Waters Treaty

Tensions at the Line of Control (LoC) have also risen, with India accusing Pakistan of violating ceasefire rules by firing small arms for ten straight nights.

Salal Dam gates shut, water levels drop in J&K

In a related move, all gates of the Salal Dam on the Chenab River were closed on Monday. This has reportedly led to a drop in water levels across parts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials told ANI.

PM Modi and Rajnath Singh vow strong retaliation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, "It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack India." He assured that those behind the Pahalgam killings would be held accountable and that action under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership would meet public expectations.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi told a high-level security meeting that the armed forces had been given “full operational freedom” to decide how and when to respond.