Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that it is his “responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack” India, and assured people of Pahalgam terror attack retaliation saying what they desire will certainly happen under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav, Singh reminded people of the “working style” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, what you desire will certainly happen.”

“You know our PM very well, you are familiar with his working style and perseverance. You are aware of his efficiency and determination. You are aware of the way he has learnt to take risks in his life... I want to assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi ‘jaisa aap chahte hain waisa hokar rahega’ (what you desire will certainly happen),” he said at the event in Delhi.

The defence minister added, “As a nation, our brave soldiers have always protected the physical form of India, while on the other hand, our sages and wise men have protected the spiritual form of India. As defence minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the security of the country’s borders along with my soldiers. It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country.”

Security review meeting held

Meanwhile, VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir, did a comprehensive security assessment in the Valley on Sunday, following the Pahalgam terror incident last month. Birdi held a joint security review meeting that was attended by officers from multiple security forces, including the police, army, intelligence agencies, and CAPFs, said a police spokesperson.

“The discussions focused on intelligence gathering, threat assessments, emergency response preparedness, and inter-agency coordination,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Sunday that the recent terror attack in Pahalgam constituted an assault on the entire nation, asserting India's readiness to deliver a "befitting reply" to Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan's attempts to compromise national unity require a response that would prevent future occurrences of such incidents.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a key security meeting that the armed forces have full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

On April 22, gunmen opened fire at Baisaran, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people in the deadliest attack on civilians in the valley in years.