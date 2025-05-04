India’s opposition leader and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been quite vocal in attacking Pakistan since the April 22 brutal killings of 26 civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has slammed Pakistan’s general over his remarks and said that those speaking ‘nonsense’ don’t know Islam’. He also called Pakistan a ‘failed nation’.



Owaisi, who has been hailed for his sharp retorts to the war rhetoric from Pakistan amid the rising tension, addressed Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir by name in a speech and said that Indian Muslims rejected Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s message and willingly decided to stay back during the Partition in 1947.

“I want to tell him that we decided in 1947 that we won’t leave India, we rejected (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah’s message. India was our land, it is our land and Inshallah, will remain our land. Those speaking nonsense in Pakistan, I want to tell them you don’t know Islam, you are deprived of its teachings,” Owaisi said.





He also called out Pakistan for discrimination against Muhajirs (who migrated from India in 1947) and social groups like Pathans.

“You are in a country where people are called Muhajir, Pathans. Your country is so poor that people are worried, you have differences with Afghanistan and a border dispute with Iran. Pakistan is a failed nation,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP added that some powers will never let India stay in peace. “It is time for us to give them a definite response so that this poison of terrorism is put to an end,” he said.

Owaisi said the Pahalgam attack has stirred the entire nation, cutting across classes and communities. “We must remain united. Those who are trying to divide Hindus and Muslims at this time, I want to tell them that they are making India weak. If you do Hindu-Muslim after such a terror attack, you must remember that ISI and terrorists in Pakistan will be happy,” he said.





Owaisi, who is a strong critic of the government, has extended full support to the Centre in any action against Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack and has won praise even from his detractors.

Reacting to reports that Islamabad is vacating terror launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (POK) in the fear of Indian retaliation, Owaisi said, “If they have vacated, we must go and sit there and stay. If they are taking any action this time, toh ghar mein ghus ke baith jana, khatam (Enter the house and stay, that’s it).”

Addressing a public rally in Bahadurganj, Bihar, on Sunday, Owaisi said, “Himanshi’s husband was killed by these terrorists just six days after their wedding. They devastated our daughter's life, and yet, even in her grief, she expressed that she does not wish for this tragedy to create hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris in our country. I hope the government remembers her words. The ones spreading hate are the very people who bring satisfaction to the terrorists. This is the time for India to stand united and not divided by fear or prejudice, but together in strength, to defeat the forces of terror.”

Earlier, he had slammed Pakistan politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his outbursts against India and said that the Pakistan People’s Party leader must remember that terrorism killed his mother and former PM Benazir Bhutto.