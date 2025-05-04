A Pakistani politician is all over the internet saying that he would go to England if the India-Pakistan war started. Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, responded to a reporter on the rising tension between the two countries after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Indian Air Force Chief meets PM Modi: Reports

Pakistaniyon ki fat ke char ho gayi hai🧵



Journalist : Aapko nahi lagta Modi ko thoda pichhe hatna chahiye



Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a lawyer and senior #PTI leader : Modi kya meri Khala ka beta hai, jo mere kehne pe ruk jayega😂



Journalist : Agar india ne attack kar diya to?… pic.twitter.com/jNu5H3lzQ1 — KashmirFact (@Kashmir_Fact) April 30, 2025

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: J&K Police intensifies searches against terror associates

In a video circualted on the social media platform X, Marwat said, "I will go to England if war breaks out with India" (In Urdu). This was in response to reporter's question who aske dif he would go to the border with a gun in case of war with India.

The politician was furtehr asked whether he believed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step back to ease tensions. Marwat joked saying, "Is Modi my aunt's son that he will step back just because I say so?."

Advertisment

Also read: Breaking | IAF chief meets PM Modi amid heightened tensions with Pakistan | Pahalgam attack fallout

As soon as the video was circulated on social media, the internet started trolling Pakistan as many said Pakistani politicians do not trust their Army.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, a few terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists present in Pahalgam and killed 26 people. Following the attack, India has taken multiple decisions against Pakistan, among which suspending the Indus Waters Treaty was the most prominent one.

Also read: Breaking | Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto's X accounts blocked in India amid Pahalgam attack fallout

