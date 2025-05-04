JK Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: On the night of 3-4 May, Pakistan, for the tenth consecutive night, violated the ceasefire along the LoC (Line of Control). The Indian army responded to the unprovoked attack "swiftly and effectively".
JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live
The killing of 26 people in India's Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22)—the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century—has triggered widespread public outrage across the world's most populous country. In the aftermath, New Delhi has accused Islamabad, its regional rival, of supporting "cross-border terrorism".
The horrific attack, which targeted Hindus and other non-Muslims, has further soured relations between India and Pakistan and has triggered a series of diplomatic measures, including the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty.
India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
India has decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir".
Apart from this, the central government also announced several diplomatic measures: closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the high commissions on both sides.
Follow WION for J&K Pahalgam Terror Attack in India LIVE updates
-
May 04, 2025 09:49 IST
Watch | India-Pak tensions: Pak cut off from Asia's 3rd largest economy
-
May 04, 2025 09:10 IST
Terror attack in India: EAM Jaishankar discusses Pahalgam terror attack with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar spoke to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov telephonically and held discussions amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.
While speaking to Russian Foreign Minister, the External Affairs Minister also discussed about the bilateral cooperation activities between India and Russia and added that the "perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice".
In a post on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar on Saturday wrote: "Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with FM Lavrov of Russia yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice. Also spoke about our bilateral cooperation activities."
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two Ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest levels.
-
May 04, 2025 08:24 IST
J&K terror attack live: Indian Army issues tender to procure next-generation Very Short Range Air Defence System
The Indian Army has issued tenders to procure shoulder-fired Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (Next Generation) to take out enemy aircraft, choppers and drones, defence officials said.
The Army has placed requirements for 48 launchers and 85 missiles along with other required equipment under 'Make in India', they added. This comes as the Indian army has effectively been retaliating against the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small-arms firing since the intervening night of April 25-26.
-
May 04, 2025 08:00 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: Rajnath Singh to skip Russia visit amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will skip Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's win over Germany in World War II. This is amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.
Singh's Deputy, the Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, may represent India at the event in Moscow, the officials said on Saturday. The decision comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
While no official reason has been cited for Singh's absence, reports citing sources within the Ministry of Defence suggest that the security situation arising from the Pahalgam attack played a significant role in the decision.
-
May 04, 2025 07:58 IST
Terror attack in India: Paksitan violates ceasefire for 10th time in a row
Pakistani troops breached the ceasefire at various points on the border during the night of May 3 and 4.
Unprovoked small arms fire was reported in Jammu and Kashmir, in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.
India's military reacted to Pakistan's transgressions with "promptly and proportionately".